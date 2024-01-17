New “grippy” drug from Venezuela & Colombia on police’s radar

Local law enforcement authorities are on the lookout for the circulation of a fairly new illegal drug on the market, known as “grippy”, which has its origins from two South American Spanish speaking nations.

This is according to Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn who explained that this drug is said to be a potent form of marijuana.

The Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) has been working aggressively will the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to clamp down on the importation and use of this and other illegal substances.

Recently, two arrests were made whereby 273lbs of this drug were seized, along with a boat and an engine from those who were allegedly transporting the illicit substance.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to clamp down on traditional types of drugs including synthetics such as ecstasy.

“We are worried about the school system where there are rave-type parties where people are using (synthetic drugs)…those are things we are working on,” Minister Benn told a press conference today.

Reports indicate that in 2023, some 1,425 kilograms of cannabis were seized while 131 acres of cannabis fields were destroyed.

Additionally, a total of 138 persons were charged and placed before the court last year for illegal possession of narcotics including cocaine.