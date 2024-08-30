New GPC awards bursary to 6 NGSA students

Defying all odds and making a name for themselves amongst thousands of students nationwide, six children of parents working at The New Guyana Pharmaceutical Corporation (GPC) who excelled at the recent National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) were rewarded with bursaries.

These six students are Sheya Singh, Stacia Mahadeo, Ashauna Stuart, Unique Dunbar, Tenecia Lovell, and Yuvrani Seemangal.

For the next five years, each child will receive financial aid providing that they keep a 60 per cent pass rate every term. This will also be extended to those who choose to further their education at the sixth-form level.

During a simple ceremony on Thursday General Manager, Ravie Ramcharitar encouraged students to maintain the determination and zest they displayed during their primary school life.

According to Ramcharitar, if this level of determination and ambition is practiced throughout all facets of life, they can be sure to reap loads of benefits.

“There are key things on which you should focus—anything is possible. You can be the Prime Minister or CEO of any business. Once you put your mind to it, you can achieve it. Along this journey, there will be better things to come,” Ramcharitar stated.

On the other hand, Marketing Manager Elisabeth Ram expounded on the new phase the students are entering, highlighting the range of emotions they may experience.

“Embrace this new stage in your life as an adventure. See it as a new learning experience to explore and grow. This new school that you are about to attend is where you will meet new friends, discover new interests, and find challenges within yourself in ways you have not yet done. Remember that it is okay to have a mixture of emotions—it’s okay. But you also have to find ways to deal with those emotions. When you embark on your journey next week, be kind to yourself and the children around you. They are also going to be anxious to see what this new school is about. Small acts of kindness will make your school journey a little bit easier,” she reasoned, urging the students to remain humble.

The New GPC has been offering bursary awards since 2000.