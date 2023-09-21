New golf course to be established in Timehri

A Canadian-based Guyanese family is embarking on a new project titled, ‘Timehri Sands Golf & Country Club (G&CC),’ which is expected to come on stream soon, with works set to begin in January 2024.

The aim is to expand the golfing experience in Guyana with a new nine-hole golf course and golf practice facility.

Today, September 21, 2023, saw the signing of the lease for this project at the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission.

Conceptualised by Christopher and Hess DaSilva, this facility will be located near the Cheddi Jagan International Airport. According to the DaSilva’s, it will provide easy access for both local golfers and international travelers with the added opportunity to introduce golf to new markets within the Guyanese population.

They added that the golf course will be modern, built on a fast and firm sand-based property ideally suited for golf. This will promote a traditional ground game, playing over many rolling and bumpy contours and undulations. There will be three sets of tee decks per hole, allowing all levels of golfers to play the golf course to develop and challenge their game.

The DaSilva’s underscored that the emphasis will be on a fun experience, yet it will be strategic in design, with challenges for all golfers.

Additionally, the Golf Practice Facilities will provide a Golf Range, Putting Green, and Chipping Zone for both learning and practicing the game. Overall, the new golf development will provide visually stunning views over a traditional heathland-style golf course. Timehri Sands G&CC will provide a golfing destination that will enhance all golfers’ experiences and provide new opportunities within the Guyanese community.