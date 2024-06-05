“New-generation” tech & science to be integrated into regional school system – CXC

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has announced that a menu of new generation Science and Technology programmes will be rolled out in the regional school system soon.

Among the subjects are Entrepreneurship, performing arts, physical education and sport, tourism, animation and game design, logistics and supply chain operations, digital media and financial services – all at the level of CAPE.

“Some are not yet at the desired demand; Governments will work with CXC in a partnership in building demand for these new programmes to enable their cost viability. Accordingly, today’s deliberations with the Ministers of Education reinforce the need for a collective regional marketing thrust to promote the priority subject areas in STEM education and climate smart agriculture, which are considered critical for the economic growth and sustainable development of the region,” CXC’s CEO Dr Wayne Wesley told a news conference on Tuesday.