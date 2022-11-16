New ferry for North-West route to arrive from India next year

The MV Ma Lisha

Ten employees, including engineers, surveyors, technicians and a crew from the Government of Guyana’s Transport and Harbours Department, will be travelling to Kolkata, India for training on the new ferry vessel, MV Ma Lisha.

The vessel is being built by Indian Defense Public Sector Enterprise Garden Reach Ship Builders Ltd under a Government of India-funded US$12.77 million Grant/Line of Credit line. The 10 persons will be in India from December 3-7, 2022.

During a courtesy call on High Commissioner of India, Dr KJ Srinivasa, discussions were held on the progress of the project, and training/ inspection for which the team was visiting India.

The persons who will be travelling are: Chief Mechanical Engineer Victor Reid; Captain Cleroy Haywood; Mates Orson Lindie and Matthew Burke; Chief Engineer Paul Brotherson; Second Engineer Garfield Karl; Ordinary Seamen Courtney Melville and Randy October; Surveyor of Ships, Courtney McDonald; Technician (Electrical), Collis Bethune.

Meanwhile, two representatives of the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd are currently in Guyana coordinating final preparatory work for the arrival of the ferry and maintenance after arrival, expected at end of January 2023.

During a meeting with Dr KJ Srinivasa, the representatives briefed the High Commissioner on the progress of the vessel project and the cooperation being coordinated with the Guyanese authorities.

The ferry was launched in the water in June, 2022 by Public Works Minister Juan Edghill. The MV Ma Lisha ocean-going ferry will cater to the transportation needs of passengers and cargoes along the riverine and coastal routes of the Northwestern district of Guyana, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the region.