By James Gallagher Health and science correspondent (BBC) A new vaccine that protects against Covid-19 is nearly 95% effective, early data from US company Moderna shows. The results come hot…

…the PNC Your Eyewitness is getting a tad worried about the PNC. He’s quite aware that after almost a year of COVID-19 lockdown, a lot of folks have sunken into depression. Cabin fever writ large! …