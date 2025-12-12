New Caribbean Music This Week: Sean Paul, Anthony B, Machel Montano, Fay-Ann Lyons & More Drop Fresh Releases 

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 12, 2025: New Caribbean music continues to surge with purpose, rhythm, and global appeal as several of the region’s most celebrated and emerging artists release new tracks this week, spanning dancehall, reggae, soca, and world music.

Sean Paul drops new track Faith We A Keep

Leading this week’s releases is Sean Paul, whose new single “Faith We A Keep” dropped today under Dutty Rock Productions, with exclusive licensing to Milk & Honey Records. Inspired by the resilience of the Jamaican people following Hurricane Melissa, the track delivers an uplifting message centered on perseverance, faith, and protection during challenging times. Blending emotional depth with Sean Paul’s signature delivery, the dancehall release is expected to resonate across radio playlists and inspirational programming.

“Faith We A Keep” was produced by Daramola and written by Sean Paul alongside Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor Henriques, Karen Amanda Reifer, and Abraham Olaleye. Recording took place at Paramount Studio and Dutty Rock Studio, with engineering by Kahlil “Tanned Jesus” Vellani and Andre “Suku Ward” Gray. The track is officially released on December 12, 2025.

Veteran reggae and dancehall artist Anthony B also returns this week with his new single “Good Music,” now available on all major streaming platforms. Produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer J-Vibe, the song delivers classic feel-good roots reggae vibes and marks the second release from Anthony B’s upcoming 2026 album on Ineffable Records. While Anthony B remains globally known for his iconic hit “World A Reggae Music,” his more recent track “Chill Out” from the 2023 album Bread & Butter has emerged as his top-performing digital release to date, signaling sustained audience demand for his sound.

Soca fans are also being treated to a high-energy collaboration as Voice, Machel Montano, and litleboy lsbeats767 team up on “Bam Bam,” a track already gaining traction ahead of the 2026 Carnival season. Produced by litleboy lsbeats767, Precision Productions, and Machel Montano, with additional production by Mega Mick, the single blends modern soca with infectious hooks designed for both stage and fete settings.

The song features writing contributions from Aaron St-Louis (Voice), Machel Montano, Art Raoul Travis Philip, Foster Marcel Xavier, and Kasey Phillips, with recording sessions split between Trinidad studios. “Bam Bam” is released under Monk Music and is available on streaming platforms and YouTube.

Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago’s soca powerhouse Fay-Ann Lyons teams up with producer GusBus on “Can’t Fling Mud To A Love Song,” a world-soca release blending lyrical reflection with melodic warmth. Written and performed by Lyons, the track is released under Bad Beagle with exclusive licensing to Diaspora Sound, continuing her tradition of pairing social commentary with Caribbean rhythms.

Adding to this week’s diverse offerings is the Guardians Riddim, released by Blackstarr Productionz under Larnox Global Entertainment Ltd, featuring a world and soca-driven soundscape designed for multiple artist interpretations.

Also new is “Earthquake” by YelloStone, released via Jahmari Records / Dimmie Joe Muzik, delivering contemporary Caribbean energy with crossover appeal.

Rounding out the week is rising Jamaican reggae artist Ras-I, who releases “Reggae Mountain (Feel No Way),” a modern take on uplifting roots reggae. The single marks the first release from his upcoming 2026 album on Ineffable Records. Ras-I, who won Best New Reggae Artist at the 2024 Caribbean Music Awards, continues to gain international attention following the selection of his song “Somewhere Wonderful” as the official theme for the Jamaica Tourist Board earlier this year.

Together, this week’s releases reflect the Caribbean music industry’s continued global influence – balancing heritage, innovation, and messages that resonate far beyond the region.