“Never forget… their ultimate sacrifice for this nation” – Top Cop at wreath-laying ceremony for ‘Fallen Heroes’

Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken paying homage during the wreath-laying ceremony for the GPF’s ‘Fallen Heroes’

Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, has issued a poignant reminder to never forget the courage and dedication of those Fallen Heroes who gave their lives in service to others.

The Top Cop was at the time speaking at the Guyana Police Force’s Fallen Heroes Wreath-Laying Ceremony earlier this morning at the Monument site for Fallen Heroes, Officers’ Mess Compound, Eve Leary.

“As we gather with reverence and gratitude to participate in this wreath-laying ceremony, a tradition that holds deep significance for our community and our nation, let us never forget the lives these wreaths represent: a mother, a father, a son, a daughter, a sister, a spouse, a friend who has made the ultimate sacrifice for this nation. Their absence has left an irreplaceable void that words cannot adequately express or heal,” Commissioner Hicken stated.

See below for a full statement from the Guyana Police Force on the Wreath Laying Ceremony, honouring its ‘Fallen Heroes’:

As the Guyana Police Force continues to commemorate its 185th Anniversary, families, colleagues, and dignitaries gathered to honour the brave Police ranks who lost their lives in the line of duty, paying the ultimate price as they carried out their sworn duty of Service and Protection. The annual Wreath-Laying ceremony for fallen heroes was held this morning at the ‘Fallen But Not Forgotten Heroes Monument’ at the Police Officers’ Mess Compound, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

The solemn ceremony, held under intermittent showers, was graced with the presence of the Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Robinson Benn; Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr Andre Ally; Commissioner of Police (ag) Mr Clifton Hicken; Guyana Defence Force Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan; Head of Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit, Mr James Singh; Fire Chief, Mr Gregory Wickham; National Security Advisor, Mr Gerald Gouveia; Chairman of GPF’s Fallen Heroes Foundation Inc, Bishop Raphael Massiah; Deputy Commissioner’ Administration’ (ag) Mr Ravindradat Budhram; Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag) Mr Errol Watts; other senior and junior officers and head of departments began with the listing of the ranks, their name, the year of their passing and the manner of their death, then the laying of wreaths.

The Guyana Police Force’s Fallen Heroes Wreath Laying Ceremony stands as a poignant reminder of the bravery and dedication of those who serve and protect our communities.

Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag) Mr Ravindradat Budhram chaired the proceedings and delivered the opening remarks, during which he expressed deep gratitude to the families of the fallen heroes. “We stand with you today, and we will always honour the memories of your loved ones and pledge to carry forward your legacy of service and sacrifice,” he posited. His words resonated with the audience, highlighting the profound impact these officers and ranks had on society.

Home Affairs Minister Hon. Robeson Benn acknowledged that it is always a poignant moment for him at these remembrance ceremonies and an insightful one as we reflect on what stands between peace-loving Guyanese and anarchy.

Minister Benn said it is important to ensure, as a nation, that the hopes, aspirations, and ultimate sacrifice of our fallen heroes do not go in vain.The Minister also emphasised the importance of supporting our law enforcement officers across the Joint Services.

Beyond simply being an annual event, the Police Force Fallen Heroes Wreath Laying Ceremony is a solemn commitment to remembering and respecting those who have given their lives while performing their duties.

Words of Comfort were given by Force Chaplain Reverend Patrick Doolichand (Christian), Pandit Seeram Madray (Hindu) and Imam Warren Barlow (Muslim). There were also remarks by National Security Advisor Captain Gerry Gouveia, and Chairman of the GPF’s Fallen Heroes Foundation Bishop Raphael Massiah.

