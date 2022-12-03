Netherlands eliminates US in round of 16 at World Cup

Black Immigrant Daily News

SOURCES: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzil Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals.

Second-half substitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 in the 76th minute when Christian Pulisic’s cross hit his trailing foot and popped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net.

Dumfries assisted on the first two goals and scored on a volley in the 81st.

The Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games and face Argentina or Australia next.

