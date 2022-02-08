Nelly Issue Apology For Leaked Video, Fans React On Twitter

Nelly promptly apologize for a leaked video on his Instagram story as fans roast him on Twitter.

One of the pitfalls of social media is how quickly all of your personal business can be exposed. For rap star Nelly that horror was realized when for just a minute, the world got a pretty intense look into his sex life.

It seems the veteran or someone who handles his account uploaded a minute-long video of the 47-year-old receiving oral sex on his Instagram Stories. And it was quite a glimpse into his sexual world as his penis was clearly visible as a woman gave him oral sex.

The video reached many fans as the leaked sex tape took up four separate slides on his story. Considering he has over three million fans on Instagram, it’s easy to understand why the word about the mistake spread so quickly. Added to that, he seemed to be having a rather good time as well as he could be heard letting out audible moans, confirming for those concerned that he was enjoying the act.

Of course, the “Dilemma” rapper was quick on the draw and deleted the video but not before scores of people screen-recorded them and shared them on social media. That means that the one-minute slip will live on probably forever online. Twitter users seem to have shared it the most so far.

There’s also a lot of feedback from interested fans and critics alike, which is to be expected. Some fans have gone with low blows making fun of him for his penis size, while others are kind of happy that the tape leaked so they could get some insight into their favorite rapper’s intimate life.

One fan even went as far as to say, “Nelly d*** little, everybody get the f*** away from me.” Now Nelly has been blowing up on Twitter ever since the tape leaked.

Nelly has since issued an via TMZ saying, “I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them. This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.”

Check out some of the hilarious reactions on Twitter below.