Neighbourhood Study Hub launched for children from Tiger Bay & environs

President Dr Irfaan Ali during the launch of the neighbourhood study hub

The Ministry of Education (MOE) in partnership with the School of the Nations on Wednesday launched its neighbourhood study hub for the children of Tiger Bay and surrounding communities.

More that 85 children have already been registered with the program which will allow them to access afterschool educational reinforcements, free of cost to families.

Additionally, the Ministry of Education’s nutritional programme will also be available to those students.

Education Minister, Priya Manickchand implored parents to get on board with the initiative

“Today we become partners to make your children’s lives better… to make sure that your children will live a life of plenty… not have a life of struggle… today it begins with the introduction of this programme… we require from you… that partnership, where they can be nothing and no-one who will distract you from this purpose,” the Minister said.

Director of Nations Inc. Mrs. Pamela O’Toole commended the government for their hard work in developing the country’s education sector and showed her appreciation for being given the opportunity to be a part of this initiative.

“We face the biggest crisis ever seen for education in the Caribbean. It’s essential to cover lost ground, we need to act now to reverse educational losses and rise in learning poverty,” O’Toole emphasised.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, during his keynote address at the launching of the programme, explained that the study hub is just one of many ways in which the government is integrating greater community involvement in the school system.

Neighborhood study hubs will also be set up in other communities across the country including Bare Root on the East Coast of Demerara, Bath in West Berbice, Canje in East Berbice and Soesdyke on the East Bank of Demerara.