Nearly 50% crime reduction recorded in Regional Police Division 5

Regional Police Division Five (Mahaica-Berbice) recorded a near 50 per cent reduction in crime for 2025, alongside marked improvements in road safety, according to statistics presented by Divisional Commander Senior Superintendent Lonsdale Withrite during the Division’s Annual Christmas Breakfast and Awards Ceremony on Friday.

The announcement was made at the Regional Police Headquarters in Fort Wellington.

Addressing ranks, stakeholders and community partners, Withrite reported that overall crime in the division declined by 49.9 per cent when compared with the previous reporting period, describing the figures as a direct reflection of sustained intelligence-led policing and disciplined implementation of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Strategic Plan 2022–2026.

The commander said the data demonstrates that consistent enforcement, targeted operations and improved supervisory oversight have translated into measurable public safety gains across communities within the division. Traffic statistics presented at the ceremony also reflected positive trends.

The division recorded a five per cent reduction in traffic accidents for the year, while road fatalities fell by a significant 55 per cent. Withrite described the reduction in deaths as one of the most notable achievements of the year, pointing to intensified traffic enforcement, sustained public education campaigns and targeted road safety operations in high-risk areas as contributing factors.

He noted that the figures underscore the impact of visible policing and continued engagement with motorists and commuters on safe driving practices. The commander linked the improved crime and traffic outcomes to expanded operational capacity within the division. Over the year, Regional Division Five benefitted from the construction of three new Police Stations and upgrades to several existing facilities, improving both service delivery to the public and working conditions for ranks.

Fleet expansion also featured prominently in the division’s performance data. The addition of one motor car and six motorcycles enhanced mobility and reduced response times, particularly in densely populated and rapidly developing communities. In addition, the acquisition of a 12-seater boat significantly strengthened riverine policing capabilities, allowing for more effective patrols along the Mahaica, Mahaicony and Abary rivers and improved access to hinterland and riverine communities.

Withrite also highlighted training statistics, revealing that approximately 40 ranks from the division underwent professional development during the year. Training areas included station management, supervisory development and other specialised disciplines, which the commander said contributed to improved leadership, accountability and operational standards throughout the division.

He emphasised that capacity building remains a critical component of sustainable crime reduction, noting that well-trained ranks are better equipped to respond to emerging threats and community needs. Beyond enforcement data, the commander pointed to strengthened community partnerships as a key factor underpinning the year’s results.

Collaboration with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), schools, and civil society organisations focused on early intervention, education, and crime prevention, helping to address the social conditions that often contribute to criminal activity.

According to Withrite, these partnerships have enhanced trust between the Police and the public, reinforcing the division’s presence and improving responsiveness across the region.

The ceremony also recognised ranks and stakeholders who demonstrated exceptional service and commitment over the past year. Withrite urged members of the division to remain disciplined and professional, noting that the sustainability of the gains reflected in the statistics depends on continued collective effort.

He concluded by extending season’s greetings to ranks, their families, and partners, and expressed confidence that Regional Police Division Five will continue to build on its performance data as the region experiences continued growth and development.