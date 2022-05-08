NDIA working to clear drains across Berbice as flood warning issued

This assurance was given by Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha on Saturday when he met with residents at Port Mourant. He said government, through the NDIA which falls under his ministry, is working to mitigate flooding across the Berbice Coast.

With the Hydromet Office issuing a flood warning for Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) will be conducting works to unclog drains in Port Mourant and other communities along the Corentyne Coast.

With Guyana stepping into the May/June rainy period, Minister Mustapha along with a

team from the ministry met with residents to listen to the issues affecting them.

According to a report from the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister Mustapha informed the residents that based on data gathered by the Hydromet Department, this year’s rainy period will have conditions similar to that of 2021.

He disclosed that the ministry has been working with the various regional bodies to put

systems in place to avoid a repeat of what took place last year.

“Right now we are experiencing a very high intensity of rainfall. I’ve received reports

that the internal drains are clogged up. Even if we clear the main canals, if the internal

drains are clogged up the water will not drain. I will ask our engineers to organize and

send a small team back to the area to look at the drainage issues. I will also assign a

small machine to clean all the drains as soon as the recommendations from the

engineers,” the minister said.

Residents who turned out to the meeting at Ankerville told the minister that they see the

efforts being made at the level of the Central Government to improve the lives of the

citizens and called on the Neighborhood Democratic Councils to step up and play their

part.

Works being done on Saturday to clear the outfall at Kilmarnock Village, Corentyne

The residents also complained that when reports are made to the NDC, no action is

taken and that the persons who were appointed councilors have not been working in the

best interest of those residing in the community.

Minister Mustapha explained that the government was aware that there were issues

with many NDCs and that they are committed to assisting as many of these bodies,

which do not have the resources to function because many persons have not been paying

their rates and taxes. However, the minister maintained that this should not stop the

NDC from performing its functions, adding that the Central Government will assist with

works in the communities.

“Both the President and the Vice President have been imploring this, since the inception

of NDCs; that those councilors should go out into the communities and meet with the

people. We know that revenue collection remains an issue for the NDCs but that doesn’t

mean that Central Government wouldn’t act. We will try as much as possible to assist

with community issues. You also complained about your streets. When the President and Vice President were here they said that these small internal streets would be done.

The Ministry of Public Works is now doing force account whereby the Public Works

team is doing the work themselves. All these small alleyways and parapets are being

done in concrete asphalt. That programme has already commenced in the 52-74 area”

the minister said.

Residents also complained about being attacked by bees in the area. They informed the

minister that there are many vacant lots in the area with overgrown bushes that have

become a haven for bees.

While addressing this concern, Minister Mustapha noted that similar cases are being

reported across the country. He told the residents that the vacant lots are often owned

by persons residing overseas and that the Guyana Livestock Development Authority

(GLDA) has been working to address the issue. He said that the Ministry of Local

Government and Regional Development was working to ensure these areas were clear of

garbage and old machinery because bees tend to develop hives in these environments.

Residents also raised issues about the ongoing flood-relief programme and told the

minister that many persons are still awaiting relief.

Minister Mustapha assured that many persons from the region are still on the list to

receive assistance and that his ministry was working with the Ministry of Finance to

complete the distribution of funds soon. While acknowledging that there were issues

with the distribution process, Minister Mustapha said that action has been taken against

persons who were found guilty of colluding with residents to defraud the government.

He also assured residents that, once they suffered losses they will receive assistance

from the government.

Meetings were also held in Bound Yard, Area ‘R’, and Miss Phoebe where residents raised

similar concerns. Minister Mustapha assured those in attendance that the ministry

would work with the regional officials to have these issues and concerns addressed as

soon as possible.