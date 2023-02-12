NCC reminds of deadline for permits

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

File photo –

The National Carnival Commission is reminding the public of the deadline for Carnival 2023 permits.

On Sunday, the NCC said the permits were necessary for all members of the public who will be driving into Port of Spain on Carnival Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.

The NCC’s release said Tuesday (February 14) and Thursday (February 16) are the days designated for vehicle inspection for the issuing of Carnival 2023 permits.

“The NCC One Shop at the Queen’s Park Savannah will be open on these days to facilitate permit applicants. The shop’s hours are 9 am to 4 pm,” the NCC advised.

The NCC also reminded the public they can apply for Carnival permits at the licensing division offices on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain; San Fernando and Caroni.

Drivers, owners or operators must present a letter from the relevant band leader and they have been advised to take step to complete the full application process for Carnival permits on the same day at whichever venue they chose to attend.

NewsAmericasNow.com