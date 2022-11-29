NBC’s Special Report – Monday November 28th 2022

This country’s premier investment promotions agency Invest SVG is appealing Vincentians to support more locally produced products this Christmas season.

This appeal was made by Executive Director of Invest SVG, Annette Mark as they prepare to launch their buy-local campaign this week.

Rawdica Stephen has more in today’s Special Report.

