NBC’s Special Report – January 11th 2023

A team from the Canadian-based International School Leadership ISL Institution is in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for a series of education-related activities.
The team will conduct workshops for Principals, present a Leadership Handbook, visit schools and conduct research with school personnel.
