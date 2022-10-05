NBA YoungBoy’s Label Blast Comedian Druski Over Joke About His Fiancee

NBA YoungBoy’s label sent threats to comedian Druski after he cracked jokes about the rapper’s fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle’s appearance.

On Tuesday, DJ Akademiks shared a post announcing that the Louisiana rapper had dropped a new vlog with his “wifey” Mychell. In the video, the rapper and his fiancée are seen joking together. Jazlyn is seen wearing a black sweatsuit and appears a bit plump as she recently gave birth to a baby boy for NBA YoungBoy.

In the comments, several people appeared to bully Jazlyn and even made remarks about her mental state. Some comments mentioned her weight while others said she looked “special.” Some even said that the rapper could “do better” based on her looks. Druski also appeared to make fun of Jazlyn in a now-deleted comment.

“B*tch look like me [laughing emoji],” he wrote. The comment received hundreds of likes, and dozens of people also piled under the thread to speak ill of the young woman.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again also replied to Druski, letting him know that he wasn’t going to stand anyone bullying his woman.

“@druski this why y’all n***as be dying [muscle emoji],” YB wrote.

In the comments section, some called out the critics for speaking on Jazlyn.

“Y’all druk calling Jass ugly. When you have a child you gain weight. U don’t stay skinny,” one pointed out.

“Everybody saying sh*t bout how shorty look but them regular chick be what rappers need nowadays solid and out the way,” another said.

NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn have been together for almost three years now. They recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy, and have a two-year-old daughter who was born in 2020. The rapper announced his engagement to her earlier in 2022 with a large diamond ring.

In the meantime, YB is not one to shy away from standing up and even making threats. Earlier this year, the rapper sent lyrical threats to Lil Durk, with whom he has been beefing. Their beef at one point threatened to escalate as fans on both sides also seemed to act. In one instance, a YB fan accosted rapper NLE Choppa in the airport in a surprise fistfight.

Druski has not explained his reasons for deleting the comment, nor has he apologized for the insensitive remark about her looks.