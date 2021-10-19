NBA YoungBoy Ask Judge To Relocate To Utah With Military Style Guards

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is going all out in trying

The Baton Rouge rapper has been unsuccessful in getting bail, and his Attorneys are digging deeper once again as they set out several conditions for bail in hopes that he’ll be released pending trial. The situation is sticky for NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, as he was denied bail on a previous occasion.

The judge noted reasons for his denial being that the rapper was a threat to the community. The rapper had offered security in the form of a million-dollar property, but this was rejected due to his previous run-ins with the law.

While NBA YoungBoy has been in jail, the rapper’s life has gone on with his baby mothers welcoming new babies and his kids growing up. He’s now the father of nine kids at just 21-year-old.

Despite his personal life, the rapper is making another effort in hopes of convincing the judge to let him out. On Monday, his attorneys filed applications before a federal judge to secure his freedom on bond.

Among the conditions they have set out is that the rapper will be home bound because there is a plan to build a recording studio at his Utah home, and a security firm staffed by former soldiers to patrol the grounds will be hired.

The application was made to Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick, who previously heard his past bond application.

At that time, Dick noted that Gaulden is “inclined toward reckless, illegal, dangerous behavior,” and no combination of bond conditions could ensure the community’s safety.

It seems, though, that NBA YoungBoy’s second bond application might be promising as the Judge did not immediately make a decision regarding the application.

Gaulden has been behind bars since April awaiting trial on charges for possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of an unregistered firearm not registered to him in a federal database.

Despite his incarceration, the rapper’s label company recently signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Motown Records, and his latest album charted to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier in October. The album has been streamed over 186 million times and sold about 10,000 copies.

Meanwhile, Attorneys for NBA YoungBoy urged the judge to consider the strict house arrest type conditions noting that he won’t be a danger to himself or others if granted bond.

His lawyer noted that the rapper recently bought a new home in Utah to be near the family of a childhood tutor he is close with, The Advocate reported. There was no mention of his close family members or mother in the submissions. His lawyers say his adoptive family is a good influence on him. However, prosecutors argued against bond being granted.

According to the prosecutors, while Gaulden has not committed crimes during his time in Utah, he was arrested for various infractions.

NBA YoungBoy’s lawyers, however, argued that a “checks and balances” system in the form of private security company Bedrock Special Projects could be utilized to keep things in check at his home.

Meanwhile, prosecutors also pointed out that the rapper’s pattern of behavior will work against him as while he has been behind bars, the rapper had been involved in a fight. His behavior was described as “disturbing” by Prosecutor Will Morris.

On the other hand, his lawyers pointed out that the FBI had a sinister plan to keep the rapper behind bars no matter what, pointing out that the FBI’s name of the investigation leading to his arrest was called “Operation Never Free Again.”