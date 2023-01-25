NBA YoungBoy Announces Never Broke Again Sports Management

Baton Rouge rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has announced his foray into the sports arena with the launch of his Never Broke Again (NBA) Sports brand.

On Tuesday, the rapper revealed the artwork and design for the brand, which featured the words ‘Never Broke Again’ with NBA in caps and ‘Sports’ and ‘National’ written below. The letters are in red with what appears to be a silver basketball on the N, a soccer ball on the B, and a football on the A.

The announcement was made on YoungBoy’s Never Broke Again LLC, which hinted that the rapper was now entering into sports management. “Get prepared for this. #NewYear #NewSeason #NeverBrokeAgainSports #SportsManagement. We take your dreams to the next level,” the caption read as it tagged the page.

A description of the page read, “we bring you the Best #Agency in the game.”

The company also shared some of the athletes they were representing, including basketball player Mikey Williams, the University of Houston running back Tazhawn Henry, and wide receiver for the Houston Cougars Nathaniel ‘Tank’ Dell.

NBA YoungBoy’s label has been making several business moves over the last few months. Last month, the rapper announced a new deal with Amazon AMP for his own radio show.

The controversial rapper appears to be making a turnaround with his career and personal life and has been preaching his mantra “stop the violence” after an intense beef earlier in the year with Lil Durk and members of his OTF family between 2021 and 2022.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the rapper and his long-time girlfriend and mother of his two children, Jazlyn Mychelle, had gotten married after a short engagement.

NBA YoungBoy also made some significant moves last year with his Never Broke Again LLC signing a major multimillion-dollar label deal with Motown Records. That deal has so far seen the rapper’s fifth studio album, the January 2023 release, I Rest My Case, being released under the deal.