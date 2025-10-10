National Junior & Senior Badminton Tournament serves off 

The Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) officially served off the National Junior and Senior Badminton Tournament on Thursday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, bringing together the country’s best and most promising players for an exciting display of talent, skill, and competition.

The tournament, which runs over the next few days, will feature matches in men’s and women’s singles, as well as junior events in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, across multiple age categories. It promises thrilling rallies and top-quality performances from athletes representing clubs and schools nationwide.

According to the GBA, the tournament reflects the Association’s ongoing commitment to developing badminton from the grassroots to the elite level, providing opportunities for young players to gain valuable experience while allowing senior athletes to sharpen their competitive edge.

Spectators and supporters are encouraged to attend and witness the high level of badminton being played locally as the sport continues to grow in popularity across Guyana.

Day 1 Matches – Thursday, October, 2025

Women Singles: Anna Perreira vs. Shonetta Casidee Lowe21-16, 21-9

Men Singles: Anthony Stephens vs. Chioke Nurse 21-12, 21-5

Women Singles: Mishka Beharry vs. Gabriella Henry 21-5, 21-6

GS U17: Kristen Xavier vs. Kashish Chainani 21-13, 21-14

Men Singles: Christopher Jordan vs. Vishal Gopaul 21-17, 21-19

BS U13: Zhi Han vs. Joshua Tan 21-18, 24-26, 21-16

BS U13: Zion Hickerson vs. Vaibhav Nataranjan 21-17, 21-19

GS U19: Kristen Xavier vs. Anisha Bacchus 21-15, 21-10

Men Singles: Daniel Tan vs. Yonneil Bnejamin 21-11, 21-9

GS U13: Lucy Leo vs. Skyler Gurchuran 21-17, 21-9

BS U15: Joel Rambiriche vs. Nitin Chainani 21-10, 21-2

GS U17: Sakina Klass vs. Aria Blair Walkover

Men Singles: Jason Stephney vs. Kunal Alert 23-21, 21-16

Women Singles: Ashley Khalil vs. Asiyah Eastman 21-11, 21-4

BS U17: Eon Williams vs. Lucas Leo 21-1, 21-2

BS U19: Darean Thomas vs. Percival Chester 21-13, 21-15

Men Singles: Colin Bowry vs. Chike Nurse 21-14, 21-9

BS U19: Joanathan Debidin vs. Jaquan Nedd 21-5, 21-3

BS U13: Caleb Tan vs. Nitin Chainani 21-2, 21-2

BS U13: Nathan Mohanlall vs. Christopher Harrison 21-7, 21-12

Men Singles: Gavin Cao vs. Darean Thomas 21-16, 21-10

GS U17: Harshini Muralidharan vs. Anisha Bacchus 21-5, 21-2

GS U17: Galianna Frank vs. Xaty Bennett 21-18, 10-21, 22-20

GS U13: Ava Ching-A-Sue vs. Hailey Gurchuran 19-21, 21-16, 21-19

Men Singles: Joanathan Debidin vs. Andrew Browne 21-10, 21-9

GS U13: Chelsea Harrison vs. Kathalina Havercome 21-8, 21-6

BS U15: Zion Hickerson vs. Hasani Robinson 19-21, 21-17, 22-20

BS U15: Vaibhav Nataranjan vs. Ethan Ramsaran 21-12, 21-12

Men Singles: Kenneth Thuang vs. Nikolas Pollard 21-15, 21-15

BS U15: Nathan Mohanlall vs. Zhi Han 21-13, 21-10

GS U17: Alleyia Grant vs. Eyota Adams 21-5, 21-2

GS U17: Brianna Morgan vs. Rafiqah Chichester 21-8, 21-9

Men Singles: Raah Russel vs. Percival Chester 21-13, 21-14

U19 BS: Nathan Morrison vs. Chike Nurse 7-21, 21-9, 21-18

GS U19: Gabriella Henry vs. Brianna Morgan 21-3, 21-5

GS U19: Harshini Muralidharan vs. Xaty Bennett 21-3, 21-3

GS U19: Gabrielle Felix vs. Eyota Adams 21-3, 21-0

BS U19: Ronit Gulchand vs. Nikolas Pollard 21-8, 21-18

BS U19: Yonneil Benjamin vs. Kunal Alert 21-19, 21-10

BS U19: Christopher Jordan vs. Eon Williams 21-3, 21-5

BS U19: Darean Thomas vs. Gabriel Felix 16-21, 21-6, 21-9

Women Singles: Priyanna Ramdhani vs. Anna Perreira Walkover

BS U19: Chioke Nurse vs. Micah Holder 21-16, 21-7

BS U19: Ruel Rambiriche vs. Nathan Henry 21-17, 21-11