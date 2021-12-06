National Assembly to reconvene December 13

The National Assembly is slated to be reconvened on December 13 with a sitting scheduled to begin at 10:00hrs at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

On December 2, Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon had expressed concerns that some 52 days had elapsed since the National Assembly was slated to come out of recess and there was yet to be a sitting.

“The APNU+AFC Parliamentary Opposition is deeply concerned by this act…,” Harmon posited.

A number of matters are expected to be dealt with at the upcoming sittings. According to Harmon, his coalition has over 60 questions on notice that are yet to be placed on the Order Paper for answers.

These questions relate to the oil and gas sector, Covid-19 pandemic, security, governance, and local government elections.

At present, the configuration of the National Assembly sees the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) with the parliamentary majority of 33 out of 65 seats. The APNU+AFC, the main Opposition party, has 31 seats, while the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), in collaboration with two other parties – A New and Unit Guyana (ANUG) and The New Movement (TNM), holds one.