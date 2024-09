The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

England international Chris Jordan will join the Trinbago Knight Riders for the remainder of the 2024 season. The experienced all-rounder will replace USA international Ali Khan who was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have signed leg spinner Nathan Sowter as a temporary replacement for Imran Tahir who is currently recovering from injury and is expected to be unavailable for around 10 days. [CPL]