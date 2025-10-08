Naeem Nasir Memorial Tournament: Underdogs Belvedere United emerge as champions

The 13th annual Naeem Nasir Memorial Tournament, organised by the cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC), was played on Sunday last at the Area “H” Ground.

Underdogs Belvedere United fought hard throughout the day to emerge as champions – in near darkness – after a thrilling finish. Six teams competed in the tournament: Rose Hall Bakewell, Skeldon, Achievers, Belvedere, Guymine, and Rose Hall Tigers.

The tournament, held in memory of Naeem Nasir, founder of Bakewell, who passed away in 2012 after a prolonged illness, was fully sponsored by the popular bakery.

In the opening round, which was played over ten overs per side, Guymine defeated Achievers by 30 runs; Belvedere United breezed past Skeldon Community Centre by nine wickets; while Rose Hall Town Bakewell overcame Rose Hall Tigers by 35 runs in front of a large and colourful crowd. Following a public draw, Guymine received a bye to the finals, while Rose Hall Bakewell and Belvedere United met in the semifinal.

The visitors won the toss and inserted the home team to bat first in the six-over encounter. Rose Hall Town Bakewell posted 60 for 5, with guest player Omesh Mathura top-scoring with 21 and Jonathan Rampersaud adding 12. Belvedere United successfully chased the target for the loss of just one wicket, with four balls to spare. Devindra Latchman was unbeaten on 32 when victory was achieved.

With light fading quickly, the organisers were forced to reduce the finals to a five-over-per-side contest. Belvedere again won the toss and invited Guymine to take first strike. Guyana, led by an attacking 33 from national youth player Romario Ramdeholl, reached 71 for 3 from their allotted five overs. Marlon Shepherd supported with 29, while off-spinner Leon Cecil took two wickets for 16 runs from his single over.

Chasing 72 runs to capture their first-ever title in the ancient county, Belvedere United were indebted to the in-form Devindra Latchman, who blasted two massive sixes and three fours in his quickfire 31 from only 12 balls. With two runs needed off the final ball, Leon Cecil struck Dishawn Crandon for a boundary, sparking wild celebrations from his teammates.

RHTY&SC Secretary Hilbert Foster expressed his satisfaction with the success of the tournament and thanked the six teams for their role in paying tribute to Mr Nasir. Foster, the former president of the Berbice Cricket Board, stated that the club’s success is closely tied to the unwavering support of Bakewell, which became an official sponsor in 2000.

That partnership, he noted, has resulted in over a dozen Berbice championships at the Under-17 and First Division levels. The Rose Hall Town Bakewell teams have also produced over 75 players who have represented Berbice, Guyana, and the West Indies. Among them are Assad Fudadin, Royston Crandon, Kevin Sinclair, Kelvon Anderson, Ashkay Homraj, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneeta Grimmond, Dominic Rikhi, and Shabika Gajnabi, all of whom have played international cricket.

Over the last 25 years, the Rose Hall Town Bakewell teams have also successfully hosted more than 1000 personal development programmes under the themes of charity, education, social and community development, and youth empowerment.

The winning team, Belvedere United, took home $100,000 and the Naeem Nasir Memorial Trophy, while the runner-up and third-place teams also received cash prizes and trophies. Man of the Finals, Devindra Latchman, received an additional cash prize and trophy.

The day’s proceedings also featured musical entertainment by a popular DJ set and live ball-by-ball commentary from respected commentator Inderjeet Persaud.