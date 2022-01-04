Nadir euphoric as ECC chosen as a broadcast venue for ICC U19 World Cup



By: Timothy Jaikarran

The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 will be held in four host countries being Antigua, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad with ten venues hosting matches.

It will kickstart in Guyana with marches being played at the Everest Cricket Club (ECC) and the Providence Stadium on the 14th and 15th of January. President of the ECC Manzoor Nadir said he is elated that the Club has been chosen as a broadcast venue.

Preparation

“Everest is in the Pink of Conditions,” said Nadir. He explained that due to the shutdown caused by the pandemic, the ECC took the opportunity to accelerate its capital development programme.

Despite having to do a few minor adjustments to suit the ICC requirements, Nadir said the Club is in “tiptop” shape and ready to host its first game.

Proud Of Guyana

Nadir has since expressed: “First of all, I want to say that I feel extremely proud, that Guyana once again for the fourth time is an ICC World Cup venue. We have had three other World Cup tournaments and I am very proud that Guyana continues to be a host venue for ICC World Cup. I am also extremely proud and I can speak for the executive and members that Everest has been chosen to be a broadcast venue.”

International Games Are A Stepping Stone

Nadir also noted that these international games are a stepping stone the ECC. “Yes, I see this as a big stepping stone. Everest has to aim to get international standard…not only to host international cricket matches, but our players in Guyana need to be playing in top class facilities.”

“So as the President of Everest Cricket Club, yes, I am very proud of the standards which we have achieved, but at the same time, I encourage other clubs to dig deep into their membership. Don’t wait for resources to fall from above but dig deep and develop your facilities. Beat the challenges with solutions rather than complaints and the game of cricket and many other games will see Guyanese develop skills that will propel them to the international level” he posited.

Schedule

Jan 14 – West Indies U19 vs Australia U19, 1st Match, Group D – Providence Stadium, Guyana 10:00 AM

Jan 14 – Sri Lanka U19 vs Scotland U19, 2nd Match, Group D – Everest Cricket Club Ground, Georgetown 10:00 AM

Jan 15 – Ireland U19 vs Uganda U19, 5th Match, Group B – Everest Cricket Club Ground, Georgetown 10:00 AM

Jan 15 – India U19 vs South Africa U19, 4th Match, Group B – Providence Stadium, Guyana 10:00 AM