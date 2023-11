The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Berris Jacobs of Section ‘C’ Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara was on Friday arraigned before Vigilance Magistrate Fabayo Azore on a charge of larceny of cattle.

The 22-year-old construction worker is reported to have stolen cattle belonging to Doodnauth Haricharan, a 43-year-old cattle farmer of Enmore Pasture, ECD on September 9, 2023.

Jacobs has pleaded not guilty to the charge, and has been placed on bail in the sum of $50,000. He will make his next court appearance on December 12.