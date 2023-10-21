NA Prison Officers reminded of role in successful rehabilitation of inmates

Officers of the Guyana Prison Service stationed at the New Amsterdam Prison

Prison officers stationed at the New Amsterdam penitentiary in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) were this morning (October 21, 2023), reminded by Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot of their role in the successful rehabilitation of prisoners. During his quarterly muster and general inspection of officers at that location, Elliot specified that as officers they play a vital role in the rehabilitation of inmates by providing security and order within the facility. Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot (third) and other officials of the Guyana Prison Service

He categorically stated that positive relations between prisoners and prison officers are crucial in encouraging pro-social behaviour, fostering an environment of respect, and generally creating safer conditions for the public, staff and people detained in prisons.

“Not only do you ensure that inmates are following the rules and regulations of the facility, but also helping to provide guidance, support with meaningful activities and educational opportunities that can help them to successfully re-enter society after their release,” Elliot said.

Further, the Prison Head noted that officers who feel valued, trusted, and respected at work are more likely to apply these values to the treatment of prisoners, hence they serve as role models for inmates.

Recognising the importance of favourable prison working conditions, Elliot told the officers that work to rebuild the $1.6 billion New Amsterdam Prison will commence shortly.

This year some $5.5 billion was earmarked for the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) from the national budget and the Ministry of Home Affairs had estimated that to reconstruct the facility at New Amsterdam, it would cost $1,659,373,242.