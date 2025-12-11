N Korea’s Kim hails ‘ever-victorious’ army’s role in war against Ukraine 

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un praised the deployment of his troops in support of Russia’s war against Ukraine and promised to root out “evil practices” among some officials, state media reports.

In remarks concluding a key meeting of his ruling party on Thursday, Kim condemned “the wrong ideological viewpoint and inactive and irresponsible work attitude” of some officials, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

He also spoke of “shortcomings and evil practices that must be corrected”, KCNA said on Friday.

The North Korean news organisation did not offer any specifics regarding the targets of Kim’s comments, though it did say the ruling party had revealed numerous recent “deviations” in discipline – a euphemism often used to refer to corrupt practices.

Wrapping up the three-day meeting, Kim reserved praise for the North Korean soldiers fighting against Ukraine alongside Russia, of whom at least 600 have been killed and thousands more injured in the war, according to South Korean estimates.

“Over the past year, various soldiers of our military have participated in overseas military operations to demonstrate the reputation of our military,” KCNA said, quoting Kim.

The military deployment in support of Russia “demonstrated to the world the prestige of our army and state as the ever-victorious army and genuine protector of international justice”, Kim added.

The North Korean leader also hailed efforts this year in “modernising” his country’s defences in the face of great “global geopolitical and technological changes”.

Advertisement

South Korea’s official Yonhap news agency said Kim had assessed that bolstering military capabilities was an “exact direction to ensure the security and defence of the country”.

The meeting of Kim’s ruling Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) comes in advance of a party congress that is scheduled for early next year.

The Ninth Party Congress, which is due to be held in January or February, is expected to see North Korea unveil its policy approach to dealing with the United States and South Korea, as well as policies on the economy and defence, Yonhap reports.

The congress will be watched closely, Yonhap said, to determine “whether North Korea will codify Kim’s ‘two hostile states’ stance in the party’s rules as experts forecast Pyongyang to intensify its animosity to Seoul in the new year”.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has taken several steps to ease tensions with the North since taking office in June, including removing propaganda loudspeakers along the border and banning the dropping of anti-Pyongyang leaflets.

Lee also said he was considering an apology to Pyongyang over cross-border provocations allegedly ordered by his predecessor, disgraced ex-President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Yoon allegedly ordered drones carrying propaganda leaflets to fly over the North, in a bid, say prosecutors who have indicted the former president, to provoke military tension and boost his political support.

Kim has so far rebuffed Lee’s efforts, saying he has no interest in dialogue with the South Korean leader.