“My mother would cook rice and dhal, and wait for meat” – businessman recalls celebrating Eid as a child

Nazar Mohamed assisting to prepare the meat for distribution

The Muslim community in Guyana joined the world in observing Eid-ul-Adha – the festival of sacrifice, celebrating the occasion in grandeur on Saturday.

Muslim brothers and sisters were seen in their traditional garb attending mosques to seek the blessing of Allah and, more importantly, to seek forgiveness and ask Him to guide and protect them.

After worshipping, they indulged in the sacrifice of animals, after which the meat was divided into three equal parts – the family utilising one-third, another third being given to other relatives and friends, and the final portion being given as a gift to the less fortunate.

The annual sacrifice in Islam is not an end in itself, but is only a means towards an end. It is the external symbol of an internal dedication.

On Saturday, this publication caught up with prominent Guyanese businessman Nazar Mohamed, who was extremely happy to be part of the observances, more so giving back to Guyanese.

He stated that, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, his family had never stopped assisting the less fortunate, and added that his family does not wait for a special occasion, such as Eid-ul-Adha, to assist the less fortunate.

The businessman explained that, after being cleaned and prepared, the meat was distributed to residents of several communities along the East Bank and East Coast of Demerara, and in Georgetown. In fact, the meat, totalling thousands of pounds, benefited thousands of households.

“For us, (it) is about giving back to the communities… We have acquired wealth with blessings and mercies of Allah, and through Him we share… We believe that one should not hold on to wealth, but use it to better the lives of others who are in a situation,” Mohamed added.

On this note, he recalled growing up with his other siblings as a child in a poor family in Essequibo during the Eid celebrations.

“My mother would cook her rice and dhal, and sit and wait for persons to share the meat… She would collect about 2-3 pounds, and she would make a good curry, and we would all sit and eat that one meal… In the area, several persons would pool their monies to buy either a cow or a sheep, and that they would divide equally… From that they would share to persons in the community.”

He recalled coming from a humble beginning at Johanna Cecelia on the Essequibo Coast. His father was a sawmill worker, and the family lived in a two-bedroom apartment in a logie.

Although the roof leaked and there were holes in the wall; although there was no running water, no electricity, and they had to use a latrine, the Mohameds had what mattered most, and that was: love and happiness.

Poverty was the way of life in the earlier days, with their fishermen neighbours assisting the family with fish for a meal, and even with financial assistance.

Now that he is in a place where he can provide assistance, he has pledged to assist as many people as possible before he returns to Allah. Further, as the auspicious holiday is observed, he called on Guyanese to put an end to the division, and unite as a nation.

“We have one life to live. Let us live it without violence and hatred for each other… Let us promote peace and harmony…,” he appealed.

He took the opportunity to express Eid Mubarak to the entire nation, especially to the members of the Muslim community, whom he wished peace, prosperity and happiness.

Eid-ul-Adha is the latter of two Eid festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide on the 10th day of the 12th month (Dhul Hijjah) of the lunar Islamic calendar.