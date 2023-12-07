My heart pains at the tragic loss at some of our finest men in uniform – Pres. Ali

See full statement from President Dr Irfaan Ali:

My heart pains and drowns in sorrow at the tragic loss of some of our finest men in uniform. The scale of this lost to the families, our country, the GDF and to me personally is immeasurable. My trusted friends and comrades, my brothers how could this be? You loved your country above and beyond everything. Country and service were all that matter to you. I observed with so much honor, the pride you took in putting on your uniform. We became a family bonded in service and brotherhood.

I have experienced the love of all of you and it is ripping me apart. My bothers, I embrace your families as mine and will do as much as I can to represent all of you in service to country and family. On kneeling knees, I lift all of you and your families up in prayers and faith. I call upon all of us to hold these men, their families, the GDF and our country in our prayers. Rest in Peace my trusted friends. So many plans we had together. How could this be?.

Rest in eternal peace Brigadier Gary Beaton- Project Engineer, GOG; Colonel Michael Shahoud- Commander 1st Infantry Battalion; Lt Col Michael Charles- Pilot; Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome- Commanding Officer Reserve Battalion and Staff Sergeant Jason Khan- 31 Special Forces Squadron you were among the finest we will ever have I wish I was closing waiting for all of you to come home. With all my love until we meet again