Mustapha announces audit into leases at MMA-ADA scheme

An audit will be conducted on leases awarded to farmers at the Mahaica-Mahaicony Abary-Agriculture Development Authority (MMA-ADA) Scheme in Onverwagt, Region Five. The audit will examine the land allocation process over the past five years.

This announcement was made by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, on Thursday, during his visit to the MMA-ADA office. Minister Mustapha visit came after his office received complaints from farmers about their plots of land being leased to others.

The MMA-ADA is tasked with the construction of drainage and irrigation works in Region Five and the allocation of state land between the Berbice and Mahaica Rivers.

Minister Mustapha emphasised that the government has a ‘zero-tolerance’ approach to corrupt practices within agencies.

“[We will] engage a team to conduct an audit of all the leases that were issued over the last five years, how they were issued, and who are the persons that were given these leases,” Minister Mustapha told the farmers.

It has come to the attention of the minister that people residing overseas were renting out land leased to them by the government, a practice that will not be tolerated, minister Mustapha said.

He reiterated that accountability and transparency are key priorities for the PPP/C Government and reminded individuals of the importance of following the correct procedures when engaging with the authorities.

“And if there are any farmers here, who have been approached by any officer and were encouraged to do favours to get land, let me know about it. I will deal with it,” Minister Mustapha emphasised.

The minister reminded farmers that the government has worked since returning to office to reduce land rental and drainage and irrigation (D&I) charges.

Prior to 2020, these charges were $15,000, but they were reduced to $3,500 per acre following a successful motion in parliament.

Minister Mustapha highlighted the inequity of the current situation, noting “It is wrong that the government is charging $3,500 per acre of land and other people are renting out these same lands for $30,000. That does not make any sense because the benefit isn’t going down to the farmers.”

He also clarified misconceptions among farmers claiming to have ‘bought the rights’ to the land, stressing that such statements are illegal. Instead, farmers are being ‘facilitated’ on state land.

According to the agriculture minister, his ministry plans to acquire an additional 15,000 acres of land earmarked for farmers, particularly in Regions Five and Six. (DPI)