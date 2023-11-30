Murder update: Stab and chop wounds were observed on body – Police

Dead: Chetram Ramjattan

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating an alleged murder committed on Chetram Ramjattan, a 43-year-old Labourer of Lot 53 Kilcoy, Corentyne Berbice, which occurred between 12:00hrs on 2023-11-26 and 06:50 hrs today (2023-11-30).

Regional Police Commander Senior Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus, Divisional Detective Officer Assistant Superintendent R.Nedd, Sgt 21633 Wills, Cpl 19182 Doris, D/Const 21238 Crandon and other police ranks visited the scene around 07:15 hrs this morning.

Kamaldai Ramjattan, called ‘Namda’, a 45-year-old Housewife of Lot 90 Kilcoy Corentyne Berbice, related to investigators that on 2023-11-26, at about 12:00 hrs, Chetram was at her residence consuming alcohol (rum) and subsequently left her home and she did not see him since.

However, several contacts were made with his family members to locate him but he was not contacted. As a result, Kamaldai went to the Albion Police Station at about 12:00 hrs yesterday (Wednesday), and made a ‘missing person’ report.

Ranks from the Albion Police Station went in search of Chetram but he was not contacted, after which w search party was formed.

At about 06:00 hrs this morning, Seeram Ramjattan, a 42-year-old unemployed resident of Lot 103 Fyrish Village, Corentyne and others continued their search and while they were in the vicinity of Arjune Chicken Farm at Fyrish Village, they discovered Chetram Ramjattan’s body in a pond.

He was seen wearing red and white track pants without a shirt, and the body was in the pond facing downward.

The external parts of his body were examined for marks of violence and several suspected stab wounds were seen below the neck. Injuries were also seen on the head with what appeared to be several chop wounds.

The body was picked up and escorted to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by Dr Rahaman. The body was thereafter escorted to the Ramoo Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Based on information received by the Police, three (3) persons are presently in custody assisting with the investigation.

The three persons in custody, ages 31, 32 and 34 are all labourers from Chesney Village, Corentyne and also from Venezuela.