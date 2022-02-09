Murder suspected after woman found hanging from tree

Police are investigating a suspected murder after the body of a 48-year-old woman was on Tuesday found hanging from a mango tree in her yard.

Dead is Edith Reuben, a housewife of Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman, who lived with her reputed husband, was last seen alive at around 00:30h on Tuesday.

On Monday, the woman, her spouse along with some neighbours were consuming high wine.

Thereafter, all except a man left for their respective residences.

The woman reportedly stayed on her verandah consuming alcohol while her husband and the other man retired to bed.

At around 04:00h, the male guest woke her reputed husband to indicate he was departing and after acknowledging, the husband went back to sleep.

Two hours after, the man alleged that he woke up and made the gruesome discovery of his reputed wife’s motionless body hanging from a mango tree in the yard.

The body was uplifted and escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where it was formally pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

In a statement, Police said that “the positioning of the deceased’s body suggests she was murdered and her body placed at the scene.”

The male guest who overnighted has not been found for questioning. Investigations continue.