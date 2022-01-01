Murder suspect nabbed 3 years later

Police on the East Coast of Demerara have arrested a suspect who was wanted for the murder of a Georgetown man which occurred more than 3 years ago.

The 39-year-old self-employed suspect of Calcutta, Mahaicony, ECD, was nabbed sometime around 08:15 hours on Friday at the Plaisance Market, ECD.

Reports are that the suspect and the deceased, 34 year old Leon Delph of Lot 182 Quamina Street, Georgetown, had an old grievance stemming from when they were incarcerated together.

Dead Leon Delph

On March 11, 2018, the two men were at a party on the Buxton Line Top, ECD, when they had a confrontation during which the suspect whipped out a knife and slashed Delph’s throat. After receiving the injury, Delph pursued his attacker and dealt him several stabs about his body with a broken bottle.

Delph subsequently collapsed as a result of his injury. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The injured suspect had escaped from the scene and was not arrested until Friday.

According to the police, ranks in the division, acting on information received, went to the Plaisance Market, where the wanted suspect was arrested.

He was escorted to Cove and John Police Station, where a video interview was conducted and after being told of the allegation and cautioned, he admitted to committing the offence.