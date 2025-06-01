PM Phillips calls for united action to end plastic pollution at EPA's Annual Green Walk PNC promises free UG if re-elected; UG already free India opened to oil joint ventures in Guyana, awaits formal proposals – diplomat BATA returns to Guyana with flagship store at Giftland Mall "Be vigilant" - Army Chief urges residents of border communities Kalyca Fraser successfully completes University of Delaware int'l coaching programme
World News

Multiple people wounded in attack in US city of Boulder, Colorado 

01 June 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

DEVELOPING STORY,

News|Crime

Police said a male suspect has been taken into custody after an attack that injured multiple people in Boulder, Colorado, in what the FBI director described as a “targeted terror attack”.

While stressing that the information was “very preliminary,” Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said on Sunday that the man was apprehended following calls to the police dispatch of someone with a weapon who was “setting people on fire”.

list of 4 items

list 1 of 4

This is what it is like to be held in solitary confinement in a US prison

list 2 of 4

China warns US not to ‘play with fire’ over Taiwan

list 3 of 4

Why Trump and Bukele are destroying Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s life

list 4 of 4

What is Project Esther, the playbook against pro-Palestine movement in US?

end of list

Redfearn said he was not in a position to identify the suspect yet, noting that he had been taken to the hospital. He said there were multiple injuries among the victims, ranging “from very serious to more minor”.

The Boulder attack occurred in the vicinity of a walk to remember the Israeli captives who remain in Gaza.

FBI Director Kash Patel, in a statement, described the incident as a “targeted terror attack” and said agents were on the scene.

Redfearn, however, said it was too early to speculate about a motive.

“We are not calling it a terror attack at this moment,” he said.

Advertisement

“This was a beautiful Sunday afternoon in downtown Boulder on Pearl Street and this act was unacceptable … I ask that you join me in thinking about the victims, the families of those victims, and everyone involved in this tragedy.”

More to follow.

 

Support us

Related News

21 May 2025

India says Maoist rebel chief killed in ‘breakthrough’ blow 

24 May 2025

Australia begins cleanup after floods kill 5, strand thousands 

08 May 2025

Eat, nap, vote: Inside the conclave to choose the next pope 

11 May 2025

‘Difficult ceasefire’: Guns silent but will the India-Pakistan truce hold? 