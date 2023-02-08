‘Much to be Proud of’ – CARICOM SG on Grenada’s 49th Independence Anniversary

Black Immigrant Daily News

(CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana – Tuesday, 7 February 2023) – CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett, has extended “heartfelt congratulations” to the government and people of Grenada on the occasion of the country’s 49th Independence anniversary.

In her congratulatory message to Grenada’s Prime Minister, the Hon. Dickon Mitchell, the Secretary-General said there is much for Grenada to be proud of as a nation.

“The Community joins the Government and People of Grenada in celebrating forty-nine years of independence, and extends best wishes for continued progress towards a sustainable and prosperous future,” the Secretary-General said.

Please see the text of Dr. Barnett’s message below:

“Honourable Prime Minister,

On behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), I wish to extend heartfelt congratulations to the Government and People of Grenada on the occasion of the Country’s 49th Anniversary of Independence, celebrated under the theme, “The Journey to 50. Reflecting on the Past Planning the Future”.

The emphasis on a collective reflection and on innovation is a strong indication of the pathway along which the Government intends to lead Grenadians towards a better and brighter future.

Honourable Prime Minister, Grenada has significantly contributed to the regional integration process and, in particular, through the advancement of the critical areas of Science and Technology, for which you have the lead responsibility in the Quasi-Cabinet of the Heads of Government.

There is much for Grenada to be proud of as a nation. The Community joins the Government and People of Grenada in celebrating forty-nine years of independence, and extends best wishes for continued progress towards a sustainable and prosperous future.”

NewsAmericasNow.com