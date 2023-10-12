‘Motorcyclists believe they are Superman’ – Berbice Commander as most accidents caused by bikers

Shivpersaud Bacchus

Police Commander for Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) Senior Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus has bemoaned the reckless use of motorcycles on the country’s roadways.

Of the scores of serious accidents that occurred for the year so far in Region Six, Commander Bacchus says the majority of them involved motorcycles.

For the year so far, 18 persons have lost their lives on the roadways in Region Six. This is when compared with 16 for the corresponding period last year. The 18 lives were lost from a total of 15 road accidents.

A total of 151 accidents have been reported to the police so far this year compared with 174 for the same period last year; those that are classified as serious for this year were 22 as against 37 for the same period last year, representing a 43% decrease.

Six of the fifteen fatal accidents recorded this year were as a result of speeding, four as a result of driving under the influence of alcohol and four because of inattentiveness. Of those killed on the roads in the region for this year, only one is female.

For this year, 10 motorcyclists lost their lives on the roads in the region compared with four for the corresponding period last year.

“Why the motorcyclists, because some of them feel they are Superman and they are superheroes, ‘star boys’; they are stunt makers. They are lying down on the motorcycle and popping; riding in a dangerous manner in front of vehicles…,” the Commander remarked, while noting that motorcyclists are the main contributing factor for the increase in fatal accidents as of 2023.