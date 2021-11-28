Motorcyclist suffers broken leg after colliding with car

A young motorcyclist is hospitalised with a broken leg after attempting to overtake a motorcar but ended up colliding with it.

The injured man has been identified as 20-year-old Joshua Jack of Lot 321 Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara. His pillion rider, 19-year-old Neavon Evans Lot 73 Victoria Village, also sustained minor injuries from the collision.

It was reported that around 22:30 hours on Saturday, the two young men were on motorcycle #CL 2981 driving along the Hope Public Road, ECD, with motorcar #PKK 5325 heading in the same eastern direction.

The car driver told police investigators that while in the process of overtaking his motorcar, the motorcycle collided with the right side rear portion of the motorcar.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist and pillion rider fell onto the road surface and received injuries to their bodies.

They were picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where the motorcyclist was examined by a doctor on duty and later admitted a patient suffering from a broken right leg.

Meanwhile, the pillion rider received injuries about his body and was also kept for observation.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the car driver, who also hails from Victoria Village, and 0.00% BAC micrograms was found in his system.

A notice of intended prosecution has been served as investigations continue.