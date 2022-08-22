Motorcyclist slapped with causing death by dangerous driving charge

Charged: Leon Lewis

Thirty-one-year-old Leon Lewis of Nkrumah Street in Annandale, East Coast Demerara, was on Friday arraigned before Sparendaam Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool on a charge of causing death by dangerous driving, among other charges.

The body of Prahalad Sawh at the accident scene on Monday evening

It is alleged that Lewis, who is a clerk at the Health Ministry, on August 15, at Lusignan Public Road, ECD, he drove motorcycle CL 4502 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of 53-year-old Prahalad Sawh.

Dead: Prahalad Sawh

Lewis was placed on $500,000 bail and will return to court on October 13.

He, however, is scheduled to appear in court today to answer charges related to several other traffic offences.