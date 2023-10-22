Motorcyclist killed, pillion rider injured in Haslington accident

Dead: Rene Anthony Sheo

One man is now dead and another is hospitalised after their motorcyclist crashed into a motorcar on the Haslington Public Road, East Coast Demerara, late Saturday night.

Dead is Rene Anthony Sheo, a 32-year-old resident of Lot 12 Nabaclis, ECD. He was driving the motorcycle (#CM 1832) with 30-year-old Alex Mayers as the pillion rider.

The accident occurred at about 23:00h.

According to police reports, the motorcar – driven by a 62-year-old male from Cove & John, ECD – was proceeding east along the northern side of the road when the driver alleged that he stopped, looked, and saw the way was clear and proceeded to turn south. At that point, the driver said he felt an impact on his vehicle’s left side front door, which caused the motorcyclist and pillion rider to fall onto the roadway and receive injuries on their bodies.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist and pillion rider were picked up by public-spirited citizens and conveyed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on arrival. The pillion rider is currently receiving treatment.

Police say neither the motorcyclist nor the pillion rider were wearing safety helmets at the time.

Nevertheless, the driver of the motorcar was breathalysed, and no trace of alcohol was found. He is in Police custody as investigations continue.