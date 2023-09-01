Motorcyclist killed in Mandela Avenue accident

A motorcyclist is now dead after he was struck by a motorcar that allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Cemetery Road in Georgetown on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Martin Samuels, 33, of Nutmeg Street, Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

According to reports, the accident occurred at approximately 07:15h and involved hire car D 3165, owned and driven by Lloyd Mckenzie of Bellfield, East Coast Demerara.

The victim was riding motorcycle CL 8097.

INews understands that Samuels was traveling west along the southern lane of Nelson Mandela Avenue on his motorcycle, while the motorcar was heading east.

As both drivers approached the intersection, the red traffic light was illuminated in the direction of the hire car driver.

However, he failed to comply with the traffic signal and proceeded to make a right turn, south onto the southern carriageway. In the process, he drove into the path of the motorcyclist, resulting in a collision.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was thrown into the air and landed on the road surface, sustaining injuries across his body.

Emergency Medical Technicians arrived and transported the injured cyclist in an unconscious condition to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the hire car driver, but no trace of alcohol was found.

The driver of the hire car is currently in police custody.