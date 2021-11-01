Motorcyclist killed in Mahaicony accident

The motorcycle involved in the accident
A 23-year-old man was on Sunday killed in an accident after he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and plunged into a trench.
Dead is Kevin Peters of Supply, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Kevin Ashley, 20, of Helena, Mahaica, ECD was the pillion rider at the time of the crash; he remains in the hospital for observation.
The accident occurred at around 20:50hrs at Drill Old Road, Mahaicony, ECD.
Reports are that the motorcyclist was proceeding west along the southern drive lane of at a fast rate.
While negotiating a right turn, the motorcyclist lost control of the bike and ended up in a nearby trench.
As a result, the driver and pillion rider received injuries about their bodies.
They were assisted out of the trench by public-spirited citizens and taken to Mahaicony Public Hospital where they were admitted patients.
Whilst being treated, the driver succumbed while the pillion rider is being kept for observation.