The vehicles involved in the accident

A motorcyclist was killed and a pillion rider injured following an accident along the Liverpool Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice this evening.

Dead is Zameer Alli, 25, while Samuel Anderson, 23, received injuries.

Preliminary reports indicate that they were struck down by a motorcar driven by a 48-year-old man.

