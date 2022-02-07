Motorcyclist injured in Essequibo Coast accident



A 62-year-old man of Golden Fleece, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) was on Sunday afternoon injured in an accident which occurred along the Golden Fleece Public Road.

Injured is Koshal Netram, who is currently receiving care at the Suddie Hospital.

Reports are that at around 17:20h, Netram was riding his motorcycle CG 5980 along the roadway when he collided with motorcar PTT 2222 which was driven by a 41-year-old woman of Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast.

Police said the motorcar drove out from a street and into the path of the motorcar. Despite the woman’s best efforts to avoid a collision, the two vehicles collided.

As a result, the cyclist fell onto the road surface where he received injuries about his body.

Investigations are ongoing.