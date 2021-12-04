Motorcyclist hospitalised after colliding with tractor on Hague Access Road

A 23-year-old motorcyclist is now a patient of the Georgetown Public Hospital after he collided with a tractor on the Hague Back Access Road, West Coast Demerara.

The incident occurred sometime around 19:20 hours on Friday.

Involving. Motorcycle # CH 4857 owned and driven by Surendra Jeewan age 23 years of Lot 21-22 Hague Back West Coast Demerara and motor tractor # 22787 owned and driven by Nigel Miller age 58 years of Lot 27 New Road Vreed-en-Hoop West Coast Demerara.

Police say the tractor, driven by a 58-year-old man, was proceeding north along the western side of the Hague Access Road at a slow rate of speed without a right side front light.

The driver, upon seeing the motorcycle which was proceeding in the opposite direction at a fast rate of speed, stopped the tractor in the corner on the western side of the road.

The motorcycle, however, continued driving and collided with the right front wheel of the tractor.

As a result of the collision, the motorcycle along the motorcyclist fell onto the roadway where he received injuries to his body.

He was picked up in a conscious state by the driver of the tractor and public-spirited persons and place in a passing motorcar and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was seen and examined and treated for internal injuries, and later transferred to GPHC where he was admitted as a patient in a stable condition.

A breathalyzer test conducted on the tractor driver, who is a resident of New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, WCD, read .000% micrograms. Meanwhile, a breath test could not be done on the driver of the motorcycle due to his injuries.

Nevertheless, the driver of the tractor was placed into custody as further investigations continue.