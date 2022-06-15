Motorcyclist dies in Linden accident

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 50-year-old motorcyclist who was involved in an accident at around 05:30h today at Washer Pond Public Road, Mackenzie, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Dead is Shawn Deputron of One Mile, Wismar, Linden.

Deputron was riding motorcycle CL 4030 which was proceeding south along the eastern side of Washer Pond Public Road, and, at the time, he was not wearing a safety helmet.

Police said as the motorcyclist as about to negotiate a slight bend, he lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a rail on the eastern side of the road, causing him to fall to the road surface where he received injuries about his body.

He was picked up in an unconscious state by public-spirited persons and taken to the Mackenzie Hospital Complex, where he died whilst receiving treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.