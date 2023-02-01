Motorcyclist dies in Fontabelle collision with car Loop Barbados

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Motorcyclist dies in Fontabelle collision with car Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Motorcyclist dies in Fontabelle collision with car Loop Barbados

Breaking News

Motorcyclist dies in Fontabelle collision with car

Barbados Defence Force to be Centre of Excellence for Medical Response

Local Number Portability live and free in Barbados now

Brown water cause explained to St Lucy residents

Haigh to help: Beautification Transition participants urged to upskill

Sponge wanted by police for questioning

April target for the completion of Pie Corner Bridge

Empire rebound to earn first victory of the BFA Premiership

Wishes for more: Pilot Erin J loves being part of an all-female crew

Paving continues: Carmichael, Lears, Belle, Searles remain closed

Wednesday Feb 01

25?C
Barbados News

The rider was 28 years old

Loop News

41 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A motorcyclist has died after colliding into a motor car along Fontabelle Road, St Michael.

According to police spokesman acting inspector Rodney Inniss, the collision occurred around 6:35 pm today, Wednesday, February 1.

The rider, who is a 28-year-old male, died on the spot.

See also

Investigations are ongoing.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Motorcyclist dies in Fontabelle collision with car

Sport

Man United beat Forest 2-0, reach first final with Ten Hag

Barbados News

Barbados Defence Force to be Centre of Excellence for Medical Response

NewsAmericasNow.com