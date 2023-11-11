Motorcyclist dies in EBD accident

Dead: Mark Marks

A motorcyclist was killed on Friday morning after losing control of his bike and skidding on the East Bank Demerara Public Road.

Dead is 41-year-old Mark Marks, a resident of Charlotte Street, Georgetown.

The accident occurred sometime around 07:30h Friday on the public road at Pearl, EBD.

Police reports revealed that Marks was driving his motorcycle, #CM 6193, proceeding south along the eastern side of the public road when he lost control of the bike and fell onto the road surface, skidding some distance away.

As a result, the motorcyclist received injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

Marks was picked up by public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Center, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and pronounced dead on arrival.