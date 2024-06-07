Motorcyclist dies in Corentyne smash-up

A motorcyclist is now dead following a crash on the Corentyne Highway on Thursday.

Dead is 57-year-old Frederick Schneider of Friendship Village Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The accident occurred at about 14:20h at Number 36 Village, Corentyne. It involved the motorcycle Schneider was riding CL-1892, and motor lorry GJJ-6506 being driven by a 58-year-old man of Heatburn Village, East Bank Berbice.

According to the police, the lorry was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane when the said driver alleged that while proceeding, he observed the motorcycle which was proceeding in the opposite direction, made a sudden swerve and into his lane and the path of the said lorry.

As a result, the driver of the lorry swerved west to avoid a collision but despite his efforts, the front of the said motorcycle collided with the left side of the truck.

Schneider fell and received injuries on his body and was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the lorry driver is assisting the police with the investigations.