Motorcyclist dies in Airy Hall accident

Dead: Petal Payne

A 44-year-old woman was yesterday afternoon killed in an accident along the Airy Hall Public Road, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Petal Payne of East Canefield, East Canje, Berbice. She was riding a motorcycle at the time of the accident which occurred at around 16:00hrs.

Reports are that the motorcyclist was proceeding south along the eastern side of Airy Hall Public Road when she lost control of the bike whilst negotiating a sharp right turn.

As a result, she fell onto the roadway and received injuries to her head and about her body.

She was picked up in a semi-conscious condition and taken to Mahaicony Public Hospital where she was treated transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries around 22:00hrs.