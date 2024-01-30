Motorcyclist dies after crashing into parked lorry

Eric Williams

A motorcyclist was on Monday evening killed after he crashed into a parked lorry at Dora, along the Soesdyke Linden Highway.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Eric Williams, of Long Creek, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Reports are that he was riding a motorcycle, at a fast rate, when he crashed into the rear of the truck, which was parked along the shoulder of the highway.

This publication understands that the lorry had suffered a tyre blowout, causing it to park along the highway. There were no lights on the truck at the time of the crash.